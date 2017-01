Grand Old Party? Trump remaking GOP in his image

US stocks notched big gains in 2016 despite early stumble

New U.N. chief wants consensus but faces an antagonistic Trump

In 2017, GOP Congress envisions mandate to undo Obama's agenda

Small planes collide mid-air in Texas, killing 3

Police: Whale spotted swimming in New York City's East River

U.S. states, leery of Russia malware, re-examine cybersecurity

Rural New Mexico exports are mentoring model for physicians

After dead birds arrive in mail, woman gets living canaries

Trump ditches media for golf game, offers New Year's wishes

Revelers say hello to 2017, goodbye to a year of conflicts

Future of health insurance topic at Listening Post

Youth minister's approach grounded in spending time with teens

Local company favorably impacts poultry industry