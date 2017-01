Chicago mayor welcomes help, warns against deploying troops

Last pipeline protesters weigh whether to fight or leave

Crews search for toddler missing amid tornado destruction

Interstate crash in Maryland as motorcade passes; 1 dead

Judge asked to extend deadline

Trump moves to 'build that wall' with Mexico, curb refugees

Probe ordered on voter fraud claim

Mary Tyler Moore dies at 80; changed TV depiction of women

NASA displays Apollo capsule hatch 50 years after fatal fire

Special toilet at U. Mich. takes aim at urine-to-fertilizer

Dow breaks through 20,000 milestone

Actress Mary Tyler Moore is dead at age 80, publicist says

Dow hits 20,000 following solid open for US stocks

Moniteau County welcomes its first baby of 2017