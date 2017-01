Over 1 million join anti-Trump women's marches worldwide

Trump praises the CIA, bristles over inaugural crowd counts

'Is God mad?' Mississippi tornado wreaks havoc; kills 4

Shibutani siblings edge Chock and Bates to win ice dance

Denney, Frazier overcome bobbles to win US pairs title

Chen dominates men's short program at US nationals

'Crazy good' victory for Federer in third round

Democrats select House candidate

NASCAR inducts 5 into Hall of Fame

Obama exits the presidency voicing optimism for the future

Ailing George H.W. Bush, wife, showing improvement

'I thought I was about to be shot,' white NYC officer says

1 wounded in school shooting, 'could have been much worse'

California flood sweeps cabins, cars down coastal canyon